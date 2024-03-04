Phinsider Question Of The Day: Are You Okay With This Edition

Among other things, one of the biggest criticisms of the Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier throughout his time as the primary architect of the team's roster is that he fails with his higher picks. But as they say, “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then” and in this case I would say that Christian Wilkins fits that bill. Wilkins has clearly lived up to his first-round draft status as evidenced by the fact that every ranking service out there has him now rated as one of the very top free agents this cycle.

Well, that sounds great, I mean Grier hit on one of his first-rounders. I guess that might be true but why hit on guys that you just can't seem to keep after their rookie deals? What is happening that the team can’t seem to draft top talent and then keep them as part of the core of the roster? First, this week we hear that Robert Hunt didn’t want to sign an extension and would rather see what he could get on the open market, and now Wilkins? I have long thought that many fans have been overly critical of Grier but I can’t believe that we, the fan base, are looking at two of our own developed and young players possibly walking out the door.

So where do you stand? Do you think this is just business at the NFL level or is it unacceptable that the team can’t seem to develop and keep their own drafted players? What’s your take on how the team has handled these two players?

Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below-