Rapoport: Miami Dolphins will not franchise tag Christian Wilkins

Multiple reports came out over the weekend that the Miami Dolphins do not plan on using the franchise tag on their star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins — the team’s first round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Monday, further confirmation came in the form of a social media post from one of the NFL’s most trusted insiders — Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Dolphins will not franchise tag standout DT Christian Wilkins, sources say, meaning the long-time pillar of Miami’s defense will be a free agent. Wilkins will be one of the top free agents regardless of position. pic.twitter.com/NWo4O2cwgl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2024

According to the veteran reporter, the Miami Dolphins are poised to let Wilkins test free agency and will not slap the franchise tag worth $22.1 million on the 28-year-old defensive lineman.

The news will be hard to swallow for some Dolphins fans, as general manager Chris Grier was unable to ink a deal with Wilkins ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Instead, the former Clemson University product bet on himself — and is now primed to cash in with a massive contract this offseason.

With rumors of another young Miami Dolphins lineman — this time on the offensive side of the ball in Robert Hunt — being allowed to test the market, Grier and company will have plenty of work to do to fill the voids left by both men.

