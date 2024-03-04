NFL Combine 2024: Five prospects jumping onto Miami Dolphins radar

The NFL Scouting Combine for 2024 has concluded, with over 300 college prospects completing some form of a workout, team interview, and medical evaluation over the past week. The Combine allows fans a chance to see some of the top prospects for April’s NFL Draft and maybe be introduced to some players their favorite team could target. The Combine should not be the be-all, end-all of ranking draft prospects, but it could allow teams - and fans - a chance to either confirm what they already thought about a player, or head back to the film to see what happened during the Combine workout.

The Miami Dolphins currently hold six picks in the NFL Draft, a first-round selection, a second-round pick, a fifth-rounder, two sixth-round selections, and a seventh-round pick. Miami is also going to spend this season tight against the salary cap - currently around $30 million over the cap and needing to cut costs before the start of the league year on March 13 - so they are going to need players who can come in and immediately make an impact on the roster.

Who jumped out as possible Dolphins draft targets during the Combine? We take a look at five potential prospects for Miami.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Center, Oregon

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 328 lbs

Arm: 32-1/4”

Hand:9-7/8”

40-yard dash: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32”

Broad Jump: 8’ 8”

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuffle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

NFL.com Overview: Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter. - Lance Zierlein

JPJ is a favorite for Dolphins fans right now. He fills an immediate need for Miami, where Connor Williams is scheduled for free agency and is still rehabbing a torn ACL. JPJ did not complete the 40-yard dash as he deals with a hamstring issue. Oregon’s Pro Day is scheduled for March 12, which may not be enough time for a full recovery for the hamstring, but we might see updated workout data for Powers-Johnson there. The Dolphins met with JPJ at the Combine, with the center saying the Dolphins are an “amazing team,” with an “amazing GM, amazing coach.”

Xavier Worthy

Wide receiver, Texas

Height:5’ 11”

Weight: 165 lbs

Arm: 31-1/8”

Hand:8-3/4”

40-yard dash: 4.21*

Vertical Jump: 41”

Broad Jump: 10’ 11”

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuffle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

*All-time Combine record

NFL.com Overview: Worthy’s draft slotting could come down to draft-room debates weighing his elite speed versus his thin frame. Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness to defeat a quality NFL press. His quick-strike potential adds an element of danger over the top and should open wider windows for teammates to work into. He lacks the physical tools to catch when contested and needs to prove he can hold up to a more physical brand of football. Worthy is a niche prospect for teams looking to add a legit field-stretcher, but areas of concern could create a wider gap between ceiling and floor. - Lance Zierlein

The Dolphins need a third receiving option outside of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel loves speed. The Dolphins have the fastest offense in the league, with running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane factoring into the attack as well. If you are looking for a third receiver and you love speed, why not take a look at the player who set the all-time record for a 40-yard dash at the Combine? Worthy has to be on McDaniel’s dream sheet, right?

T’Vondre Sweat

Defensive tackle, Texas

Height: 6’ 4-1/2”

Weight: 366 lbs

Arm: 33-1/4”

Hand:10-1/8”

40-yard dash: 5.27

Vertical Jump: 26”

Broad Jump: 8’ 2”

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuffle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

NFL.com Overview: Sweat is a massive space-eater whose size and skill set will have him plugged into a role as a run-plugger for odd- or even-front defenses. He’s not quick off the snap or explosive into first contact, but it takes a village to try to uproot him and move him out of the way. The attention he will require from blocking schemes should help unlock the playmaking potential of speedy inside linebackers who won’t have to contend with as much traffic climbing into the second level. He offers more rush than expected for a man his size and could play more snaps than most at his position. Sweat’s area of impact will be narrowly focused, but it could create a much larger impact on the defense overall. - Lance Zierlein

The Dolphins defensive line has question marks surrounding it this offseason, especially when it comes to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and will the team use the franchise tag on him or will he hit free agency. Even with Wilkins on the team, the Dolphins need a big player in the middle of the defensive line who can eat up blockers and free up Wilkins and the edge rushers to get after opposing quarterbacks or fill holes against the run. Sweat provides exactly that. He is a giant, immovable force in the middle of the line and the Dolphins could use that.

Troy Fautanu

Offensive tackle, Washington

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 317 lbs

Arm: 34-1/2”

Hand: 9-1/2”

40-yard dash: 5.01

Vertical Jump: 32.5”

Broad Jump: 9’ 5”

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuffle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

NFL.com Overview: Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He’s capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He’s a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he’s forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter. - Lance Zierlein

According to the NFL.com write up about Fautanu, an NFC scout said of him, “He comes from a good program and he’s a really hard-nosed player who can take coaching. Love the makeup.” A hard-nosed player who can take coaching seems like an ideal option for Miami. He likely is going to slide inside to play guard, another need spot for the Dolphins this year, and a “brawler” is a great description of something that could take Miami’s offensive line to the next level. The Dolphins need to address the offensive line this offseason, and Fautanu could be a perfect way to start.

Javon Bullard

Safety, Georgia

Height: 5’ 10-1/2”

Weight: 198 lbs

Arm: 30-3/4”

Hand: 9”

40-yard dash: 4.47

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuffle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

NFL.com Overview: Bullard isn’t a clean fit as a full-time nickel and might lack the length and range teams seek from a split safety, but he’s a good football player with the field awareness teams are looking for. He’s going to be a little tight with lateral movements, which will create some throwing windows and missed tackles from time to time, but his route recognition and angles of pursuit help to stabilize his play. There will be some challenging matchups, but Georgia’s provided the blueprint by playing him as a big nickel with run support and modest man cover duties — NFL teams would be wise to follow suit. Bullard should provide quality depth early on but could develop into a starter. - Lance Zierlein

Bullard might not be a first-round prospect, but he could be a great pickup for the Dolphins. Right now, Jevon Holland is the only safety on Miami’s roster, with DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones both scheduled to hit free agency. Even if the team brings one of those two back to serve as the starter next to Holland, Bullard could use his rookie season as a developmental year, working primarily as a big nickel type of option for the team. Adding Bullard in the second round gives Miami a player who could develop into a starter while filling a need as a rotational player and someone who could step in if an injury happens.