Kendall Fuller looks forward to teaming up with Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins have rebuilt the cornerback group after years of leaning on four-time Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard to anchor the unit. One year after trading Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Jalen Ramsey, former Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller inked a two-year deal.

Fuller, 29, played the majority of his 1,020 snaps at boundary cornerback last season and finished the year with two interceptions and nine passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks completed 67 percent of passes while targetting him in coverage.

First-year defensive coordinator will lean on the secondary early in the year as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips work back from season-ending injuries. An experienced duo, both Fuller and Ramsey entered the NFL as members of the 2016 Draft class.

“I think anybody that can play at such a high level for so many years, I have a lot of respect for them,” Fuller said when asked about Ramsey. “I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been one of the best guys in the league ever since he came in. One, for guys to be able to play in the league at this position for that long is already commendable and respectable. But to be able to do it at a high level for so many years, that’s tough to do.

“So I’m excited to just get around him again and just learn. I talked to coaches here, I try to take little bits and learn things from everybody I’m around. I’m excited to do that.”

The Dolphins were middle of the pack with 224 passing yards allowed per game, but that number jumped to 313 yards over the season’s final three games. Despite questions up front and some changes at linebacker, Miami’s experience at cornerback will come in handy while implementing a new system.

“Jalen has always been one of those guys that even from guys that I know that have been around, closer to him, just always been a good guy,” Fuller said of his impressions of Ramsey. “A competitive, fun guy. So mainly from afar, but I’m excited to get around him, just gain more of a personal relationship with him and work with him and put in the time together in the facility.”