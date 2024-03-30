Phinsider Question Of The Day: Who Should Be Next Edition

The Miami Dolphins decided to reward running back Raheem Mostert for his excellent 2023 season with a contract extension this week, keeping him with the team for at least one more season through 2025. Mostert ran for over 1,000 yards last season while scoring 20 touchdowns, making his extension well-earned.

As everyone by now knows the Miami Dolphins entered the 2024 offseason seriously over the salary cap while also having a large percentage of their roster becoming free agents. One way the Dolphins managed to alleviate the strain on the cap was to renegotiate some of the larger contracts. Another tool at their disposal for lowering the cap is to extend players in the final year of their contract that they know they wish to keep long-term. As it stands now, before any current players are extended or draft picks signed, the team has only 31 players under contract for 2025 and only 17 for 2026.

So tonight's question of the day is, who else currently on the Miami Dolphins roster would you like to see the team extend before the 2024 season kicks off? HERE is a complete list of players currently under contract. By clicking on their name, you can see the entire contract breakdown for each player.

