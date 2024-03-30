Raheem Mostert brought stability at running back when Miami needed it most

There’s a fair assumption that the Miami Dolphins abandon the run when it’s needed most. There are some clear late-season scenarios where that’s the case and, coach Mike McDaniel’s offense ranked No. 19 with 26.3 rushing attempts per game.

Miami finished the season sixth with an average of 135.8 rushing yards per game behind a dynamic 1-2 punch of Raheem Mostert (4.8 ypc) and rookie tailback De’Von Achane (7.8 ypc), who stole the show with 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Achane enters his sophomore season with unmatched potential in McDaniel’s offense, but expect Mostert, 31, to remain a featured piece, especially after signing a restructured two-year contract that will keep him in South Florida through 2025. Miami ranked No. 31 in rushing attempts per game in 2022, but that said more about the unit than it did Mostert, who set career highs in both rushing yards and attempts.

McDaniel was tasked with rebuilding an offense that averaged just 92 rushing yards in 2021 — and had Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher just two years earlier. Despite a career year from Mostert, the Dolphins averaged just four more rushing yards per game in the first season of McDaniel’s tenure.

Mostert re-set his career highs in rushing yards (1,012) and attempts (209) while leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023. Formerly known as an “injury-prone” running back due to playing double-digit games just twice in five years — he’s missed just three regular-season games since returning to Miami.

In the words of Michael Jordan, the ceiling is the roof for Achane’s second season in McDaniel’s offense, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is still chasing a 2,000-yard season. Jaylen Waddle is soon due a new contract and the offensive line still needs work. With all that in mind — it’s still crystal clear why general manager Chris Grier made a point to extend Mostert despite entering his tenth season at a time when running backs are severely undervalued in the NFL.