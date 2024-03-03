Report: The Dolphins aren’t expected to franchise tag Christian Wilkins

The 2024 NFL league year begins in less than two weeks and it’s becoming more likely that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be a free agent. Weeks after noting that Miami won’t let Wilkins walk out the door, ESPN is now reporting otherwise.

“While Miami’s stance is that all options are on the table for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, several league sources say he probably won’t be franchise-tagged,” senior NFL national reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday. “That would put a big-time tackle who had 63 tackles and nine sacks in 2023 on the market.”

Development out of Indy: Several league sources expect #Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins to avoid franchise tag. Miami source says keeping options open, but teams bracing for star DT to hit free agency.



Fowler added that the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are two teams that could make a push for Wilkins’ services. The Dolphins, meanwhile, need to start by clearing $30 million off the salary cap before the league year begins on March 13.

Wilkins has been the foundation of Miami’s defense since he arrived in South Florida, and Chris Grier mentioned at the combine that all options were on the table when it came to keeping him with the Dolphins.

“We’ve had conversations, and we were close on a deal last offseason,” Grier said. “It didn’t come together. For us, we know who Christian is, the type of person and player and what he brings to the organization.

“At the end of the day, we tried, and the agent acknowledged it was a very fair offer and we felt good. So we’ll see where that takes us this offseason.”