Report: Dolphins expected to check in with free agent guard following the draft

The Miami Dolphins spent the last two weeks piecing the roster together in free agency, but now it's time to turn attention to the draft, and smokescreen season is well underway. While some are projecting four first-round quarterbacks, others are confident that this year’s class is loaded with talent on the offensive line.

The Dolphins have patched up the front five with the additions of Aaron Brewer and Jack Driscoll, but after starting a different unit nearly every other game — and losing Robert Hunt and Connor Williams to free agency — will Miami play it safe and continue investing up front?

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Wednesday that the Dolphins have told at least one starting guard that they plan to check in following the 2024 NFL Draft — if a starter is still needed. Miami could also wait until the franchise’s $5 million in cap space balloons to about $23 million on June 1.

Dolphins conveyed to at least one veteran free agent starting guard that they'll check in with him after the draft potentially if they are still looking for one... Meanwhile, J. Clowney - well out of Miami's price range - joins Carolina. Search for edge rusher depth continues. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 27, 2024

Brewer is projected to slide in at center while linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson, Troy Fautanu, and Graham Barton are commonly mocked to the Dolphins in next month’s draft.

Jackson added that Miami is still searching for depth at edge rusher — another position that could be chased in the draft. That said, hearing that reinforcements are expected on the offensive line is a promising sign after the unit struggled with waves of injuries in 2023.