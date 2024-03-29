Compensatory Pick Projections for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins face a balancing act with less than $5 million in salary cap space and limited draft capital to work with. General manager Chris Grier is forced to pinch pennies while replacing Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, and others.

The Dolphins identified short-term solutions in free agency but are still projected to cash in with three compensatory draft picks in 2025. The NFL awards teams for certain players, coaches, and executives who depart, and Over The Cap has broken down the formula with cancellation charts.

Miami is expected to receive a pair of third-round picks for losing Wilkins and Hunt. It's a tough choice, and the Dolphins are the only team projected to receive two picks in the first four rounds. They’re in line to receive a seventh-round selection considering DeShon Elliot’s two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A fifth-round pick was on the line for Van Ginkel signing with the Minnesota Vikings, but Jordyn Brooks’ three-year deal canceled that out. Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones signed deals that qualified for sixth-round picks but those were canceled with the Aaron Brewer and Kendall Fuller signings.

Around the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills should see fourth and fifth-round compensatory picks after losing Gabriel Davis and Leonard Floyd in free agency. Neither the New York Jets nor New England Patriots are projected to qualify for additional picks.

Next season will be the first time since 2020 that the Dolphins receive extra picks. Miami was awarded a fourth-round pick for Ja’Wuan James signing with the Broncos, and a seventh-round pick for Brandon Bolden’s two-year return to New England.