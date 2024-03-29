BREAKING: Raheem Mostert, Dolphins agree to a 2-year extension

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with star running back Raheem Mostert on a two-year extension, worth just over $9 million.

The 31-year-old veteran had a career year in 2023, rushing for 1,012 yards (10th-most) on 209 carries, and adding 18 touchdowns (league-high) in the process. Mostert also scored 2+ in six separate games and achieved personal bests in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving touchdowns.

The #Dolphins and RB Raheem Mostert agreed to terms on a new, 2-year deal worth $9.075M max, source said. One of the most productive in the NFL gets rewarded at age 31. pic.twitter.com/WvgwI5v9qN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2024

The Dolphins are rewarding Mostert’s big performances with a two-year extension, and it’s one that will see him stay in Miami through the 2025 season, at least. Even at his ripe old age, Mostert is showing no signs of slowing down, having accumulated very few carries to start his NFL career. Through seven NFL seasons, Mostert has just 674 career carries.

With Mostert set to return alongside fellow speedster DeVon Achane, the Dolphins backfield is shaping up very nicely for next season.

2 more years of this for the Dolphins.

Don’t let anyone tell you Raheem Mostert doesn’t run physical. pic.twitter.com/RMNBvV5dyd — Finscentral (@finscentral) March 29, 2024

