BREAKING: Raheem Mostert, Dolphins agree to a 2-year extension

The Miami Dolphins and running back Raheem Mostert have agreed to a two contract extension that keeps the veteran with the team through 2025.

By Sumeet Jena
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with star running back Raheem Mostert on a two-year extension, worth just over $9 million.

The 31-year-old veteran had a career year in 2023, rushing for 1,012 yards (10th-most) on 209 carries, and adding 18 touchdowns (league-high) in the process. Mostert also scored 2+ in six separate games and achieved personal bests in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving touchdowns.

The Dolphins are rewarding Mostert’s big performances with a two-year extension, and it’s one that will see him stay in Miami through the 2025 season, at least. Even at his ripe old age, Mostert is showing no signs of slowing down, having accumulated very few carries to start his NFL career. Through seven NFL seasons, Mostert has just 674 career carries.

With Mostert set to return alongside fellow speedster DeVon Achane, the Dolphins backfield is shaping up very nicely for next season.

What do you think of the extension? Are you excited to see Mostert remain with the team through 2025? Let us know down below!

