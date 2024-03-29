Dolphins 2024 offseason OTA, minicamp schedule released

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason training program schedule has been released, with the team able to start holding team activities again on April 15. Included in the schedule aere the team’s Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, and the veteran minicamp. The team will also schedule a rookie minicamp for shortly after the NFL Draft late next month.

The OTAs will occur May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, and May 31. Those workouts are all optional for the players, with no penalties if a player chooses not to attend.

The veteran minicamp, the only mandatory event during the offseason, is scheduled for June 4-6.

There has been some thought that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the fifth and final year on his rookie contract, could skip the OTAs in an effort to increase the pressure on the team in negotiations for a new contract. Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about that possibility at the NFL’s annual meeting last week in Orlando, Florida. McDaniel replied, “I think with intentionality, I try to keep myself as head of coaching. The contract and contract negotiations, those things take time. I do expect Tua (Tagovailoa) to be in OTAs only because my working relationship with Tua. For two years, I’ve watched Tua gain some unbelievable residuals towards the season in that process. It’s part of the reason Tua is who he is because he’s always learning, never staying the same and always working on his craft. I know the one thing that he likes to do now in his life, besides be a kick ass dad to Ace and Maizy, is play football with his teammates. That’s what I expect. I don’t really put too much thought beyond that. I understand the business, but I also understand my job with Tua is to make sure that his football is continuing to evolve and the best days are in front of him, which are both of our goals.”

In 2023, the Dolphins only used six of their authorized ten OTA practices. “A lot of things factor into it,” McDaniel explained last year of the limited workout schedule. “I think that by and large, players, coaches, people in general, do best when ‘why’ is explained to them. In this particular situation, I think that it is crucial that we have, as convicted, present, deliberate, football players when they’re approaching practice and really recognizing how each opportunity is very crucial to the development of the team. I think when you’re able to acknowledge players’ hard work, and they get positively reinforced with actual action, I think it goes a long way.”

He continued, “They are afforded the less practices because they’ve earned it because of the way they’ve approached the whole offseason. My standards for preparation are pretty high and they have recognized that and really heeded to the expectation across the board. I think in those types of circumstances, everyone benefits with a little bone here or there.”

Following the minicamp at the start of June, the Dolphins will break with no scheduled activities until the start of training camp in late July. The exact date of when camp will open, and when the team will open practices to allow fans to attend, have not been scheduled.