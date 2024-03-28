Phinsider Question Of The Day: Team To Beat Edition

As a long-time and older than most of you Miami Dolphins fans, I can still remember when the Dolphins were actually the “team to beat” in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills would pop up even now and then and be good or even make it to the Super Bowl, as would the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, and the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts when they were still in the division. In recent years the Patriots were the dominant team in the division and the entire NFL. During the last few years, it's been the Bills that have been the team to beat. Everyone believed last year that it would possibly be the Jets with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, but that lasted less than one game into the season, and then many believed it would be our Dolphins. Miami then succumbed to a litany of injuries and faded at the end of the season for the second year in a row, handing the division to the Bills again.

So tonight's question of the day is: Who is, in your opinion, the AFC East’s “team to beat” going into the 2024 season? Is it once again the Bills? Is it finally going to be our Dolphins? Will the Jets somehow figure out how to win consistently? Will the Patriots reemerge?

Give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-