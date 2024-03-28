Is Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins already a top-10 NFL head coach?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a popular man amongst his peers. Recently, plenty of Dolphins free agents have spoken about how McDaniel’s personality, which shined during the club’s stint on HBO’s Hard Knocks last season, was a major contributing factor in their decision to sign with Miami this offseason.

On Thursday, Pro Football Network released their rankings of all of the NFL’s head coaches — and Mike McDaniel found himself ranked as the tenth best coach according to the online publication.

Here’s what PFN writer, Dallas Robinson, had to say about Miami’s head coach:

“Mike McDaniel has helped revitalize Tua Tagovailoa’s career while turning the Dolphins into a legitimate offensive behemoth. His unique personality is undoubtedly a benefit, as players seem to respond to his singular brand that combines empathy and a willingness to be direct.”

In McDaniel’s two seasons as the leader of the Miami Dolphins, the squad has a 20-14 regular season record with two playoff berths. However, the team has lost both Super Wild Card matchups they’ve played in — falling to the Buffalo Bills two seasons ago, and the Kansas City Chiefs this past year.

If Mike McDaniel can get his team over the hump and finally bless Dolphins’ fans with a playoff victory for the first time since the Bill Clinton presidential administration, he will surely climb even higher in Pro Football Network’s rankings, but for now, a top-ten ranking after just two years as a head coach is an accomplishment that McDaniel should be proud of.

