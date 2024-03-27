Did former GM Mike Tannenbaum finally win back Dolphins fans with his recent mock draft?

The Miami Dolphins spent the last two weeks rebuilding the roster in free agency but with under $5 million in available cap space, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2024 NFL Draft. Miami inked Aaron Brewer to a three-year contract to play center on March 17 and yet, former general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes the Dolphins should keep adding at the position.

The mock draft featured quarterbacks going with the first four picks, and with six going by the time the Los Angeles Rams pick at 19, Tannenbaum, Miami’s former executive vice president of football operations, had the franchise selecting Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“This pick could go in a number of ways,” Tannenbaum wrote, “but with center Connor Williams still an unsigned free agent coming off a torn ACL and Robert Hunt leaving for a big-money deal in Carolina, there is a weakness on the interior of the offensive line (even with the addition of Aaron Brewer).”

Tannenbaum mentioned JPJ’s strong showing at the Senior Bowl and highlighted that he started 17 games without surrendering a sack. The Dolphins added to the offensive line in free agency while also re-signing Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones, but should the franchise go a step further in solidifying one of the league’s most injured units?

Let us know what you think — is Jackson Powers-Johnson the quickest way to improve the Dolphins, or is there another glaring weakness that needs to be addressed?