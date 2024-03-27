Phinsider Question Of The Day: Free Agent With The Biggest Possible Impact Edition

Earlier this week, I asked about the free agents that our Miami Dolphins had already signed this offseason. The question focused on the free agents or agents you wish the team had bypassed for another option. So what about the guys that were added to the roster that you are instead happy about? While it sucked for the fan base to see some fan favorites leave town for some nice paydays, the team did manage to fill some of the holes with some quality players from other teams.

So tonight’s question of the day is which free agent signings that brought in a new player to the team do you like, and which signings do you expect to have the most positive impact on the team's overall play or, specifically, the overall play of their unit this coming season?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-