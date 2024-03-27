NFL Draft rumors 2024: Pro Football Focus suggest Miami Dolphins trade back in first round

The 2024 NFL Draft is a month away. As the league’s focus shifts from the frenzy of the free agency period and onto the college prospects who will soon be headed into the NFL, we are starting to see an explosion in mock drafts and projections of what will happen on the first night of the selection process. Pro Football Focus looked at several possible trades that could happen in the first round, selecting the six favorites that they want to see.

As we move through the first 32 picks of the draft, the Miami Dolphins come on the clock with the 21st pick. While the current round of mock drafts has the Dolphins primarily focused on bolstering either the offensive or defensive line, PFF thinks Miami could do something else: trading back and adding more draft capital.

According to their projection, the trade that they would like to see is the Green Bay Packers moving up to the 21st position to add Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean. They graded the Packers’ selection of DeJean as an “A+” choice for Green Bay, with the move necessary so the Packers could “leapfrog some defensive back-needy teams in the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 22, the Minnesota Vikings (who currently hold the No. 23 overall pick) and the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24.”

As for the Dolphins, in exchange for the 21st pick, PFF projects the Packers to send to Miami the 25th overall pick, the 169th selection (5th round compensatory pick), and a 2025th third-round pick.

How would you grade the Dolphins’ move back in the draft, adding a fifth-round selection for this year and a third-round pick in next year’s draft?