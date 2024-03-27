Did the NFL just cost Skylar Thompson a Dolphins roster spot?

The Miami Dolphins have until September to reduce their roster from the offseason limit of 90 players to the regular season limit of 53. Several tough decisions must be made this summer as the team finds the right combination of depth and production from each position group. On Tuesday, the NFL may have guaranteed that one Dolphins player will not make it to the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins selected quarterback Sylar Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He had a strong preseason as a rookie, making the 53-man roster as the third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. He played in eight games that year, starting three times, including the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, as injuries sidelined both quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. Thompson again made the roster in 2023 as the third quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Mike White. The league brought back the “emergency” quarterback rule for last season, allowing teams to list a quarterback as inactive for the game but have them dressed and ready to play if the starter and active backup quarterbacks sustained injuries during the game. Miami utilized Thompson in that role, having him available throughout the season, though he made no appearances in a game.

The NFL announced on Tuesday several rule changes that were approved during the league’s annual owners meeting. One of them may keep Thompson from the 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

Under the bylaw changes, the league updated Article XVII, Section 17.3, changing a major piece in the emergency quarterback rule and the practice squad elevation rules. According to the summary of bylaw changes, the update, proposed by the league’s Competition Committee, “expand[s] the Standard Elevation rules to permit clubs to elevate a bona fide Quarterback an unlimited number of times from its practice squad to its Active List to be its Emergency Third Quarterback.”

According to the 2023 rules governing the emergency quarterback, he had to be on the 53-man roster. In 2024, the emergency quarterback could be on the practice squad and elevated for the game. The league also modified the elevation rule, previously allowing players only to be elevated three times throughout the season. With this change, now the quarterback can be available every week, without having to be added to the 53-man roster after being elevated a third time.

The emergency quarterback would still count against a team’s weekly two-player limit for elevations.

If on the practice squad, the emergency quarterback could also be signed by another NFL team to their 53-man roster.

Both of those situations could force the Dolphins to use the roster space to keep Thompson available for the week, while preventing him from being signed by another team and allowing the Dolphins to elevate two non-quarterbacks each week.

This situation could have huge ramifications for Thompson. The 2024 season is the third year of his four-year rookie contract, which includes a base salary of $985,000, or just under $58,000 per game during the year. Thompson has two accrued seasons in the league, which moves him into the second tier of practice squad salaries. However, if he were to be signed to the practice squad, he would likely negotiate for a salary of around $18,000 per week - maybe as high as $22,000.

Thompson is heading into his third season in the NFL and his third season in the same offense. This is the year when players typically take a big step forward in their development. Could Miami see that kind of breakout from Thompson?

Would the Dolphins risk a team poaching Thompson off their practice squad?

Decisions have to be made, but it is possible the league just made a decision that could have a major impact on Thompson.