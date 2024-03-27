Tyreek Hill Aims for 2,000 Yards Again in 2024

It’s safe to say that Tyreek Hill is the most productive receiver in Miami Dolphins franchise history. He’s among the elite in the sport and a focal point of the Dolphins offense.

Last year, Hill set a goal of getting to 2,000 receiving yards in the regular season, preferably within the first sixteen games, legitimizing it further. He was well on his way there, averaging 123.5 yards per game, projecting 2,223 yards over an eighteen-game span and 1,976 yards over a sixteen-game span.

Those were his averages through twelve weeks, then Hill was injured on a horse collar tackle that turned into a hip drop tackle against the Tennessee Titans in week fourteen, and his yards per game dropped to 79.5 through the last four games of the season.

It was wild to see Tyreek play hurt through the rest of the year. He deserves tons of credit for that and likely would have eclipsed 2,000 yards last year. Late last week, he took to IG to showcase his goal for 2024.

Tyreek Hill posted this on his Instagram story. Looks like 2,000 yards receiving is the goal!!! #FinsUp #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/cZQ1jMkMDl — Big E (@ian693) March 21, 2024

Hill’s production over the last two years with himself and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy has been the best in the league. I can see why he wants to run back his 2022 goal of being the first player to get to 2,000 yards in a season, preferably in sixteen games.

If Hill gets relatively the same targets as he did in 2023, the record is attainable, but is this goal good for the team? I’d have to say no. The offense is at its best when Tua makes the correct reads and hits the right guys. A master distributor, a point guard.

There will be games where Tyreek puts up video game numbers, and there will be games where defenses force Tua to beat them over the top, and Tyreek will eat. I expect that to happen, but I don’t want to see Tua force the ball to him and miss open guys or not be able to be on the same page with other receivers, as I saw at times in 2023.

Weeks fourteen and fifteen were a perfect case study of how being too Tyreek-reliant can backfire. Tyreek gets hurt early in the game against the Titans, and the offense turned to ice until he limped his way back onto the field. The offense was non-existent without him.

The very next week, when they knew Tyreek wasn’t playing, Tua had one of his best games of the season. He didn’t put up huge numbers but was highly efficient, got everyone involved, and carved up an elite New York Jets pass defense. Remember this play?

Tua Tagovailoa throws a 2-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard TD. #Dolphins up 17-0 on the #Jets in second quarter. pic.twitter.com/G28JVSreRK — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) December 17, 2023

I’m not saying that Tua shouldn’t target Tyreek the most or not take chances over the top out of structure. He absolutely should, but the offense is most effective when Tua makes the right reads and trusts everyone.

The offense has to take a step forward this year and become balanced. It helps the transition into late-season football when it’s colder and scoring becomes harder.

The offense can’t be Tyreek-dependent, and his 2,000-yard goal may get in the way of team goals. I can see why he wants that for his legacy, but it’s not something the Dolphins should have on the forefront of their minds, and the only goal that should matter is winning playoff games on the way toward the Super Bowl.

Let us know in the comments if you think Tyreek Hill can get to 2,000 yards this year and if that’s a goal you prioritize.