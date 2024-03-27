Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Quarterback-needy Patriots looking to increase draft capital through trade? - Pats Pulpit

Head coach Jerod Mayo claims that "the guaranteed way to win is to accumulate more picks."





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Mike Williams’ analytics from his last healthy season. - Gang Green Nation

Taking a look at the Jets’ newest offensive weapon





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Reassessing top 2024 NFL Draft needs for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s time to reassess primary needs remaining for the Bills

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Kyle Van Noy confirms he’s had talks with Ravens about re-signing - Baltimore Beatdown

Free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy said on Twitter he’s had talks with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta on re-signing





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins - Behind the Steel Curtain

The former Eagle is joining the Steelers





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals open to a Tee Higgins trade. per ESPN - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati’s front office has softened its stance on holding on to the star receiver.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski contract extension updates from ownership - Dawgs By Nature

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are "close" to new deals with their leadership pair

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

How did the Houston Texans rate in the AFC South Division report cards? - Battle Red Blog

PFF hands out early grades





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

L’Jarius Sneed trade Did Titans just acquire the best corner in football - Music City Miracles

Ran Carthon is getting it done this offseason!





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars draft rumors: Kool-Aid McKinstry’s notable Alabama pro day - Big Cat Country

Recent workout has the Jaguars linked to Alabama’s cornerback.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Chris Ballard’s reticence to change his approach will end up losing him the job - Stampede Blue

"A mistake repeated more than twice, is a decision" Paulo Coelho

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

2024 NFL Draft: Sean Payton says Denver Broncos trade up scenario ‘realistic’ - Mile High Report

Get ready for some fireworks a month from now. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are looking to make some moves.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman returns to Chargers - Bolts From The Blue

Denzel Perryman played six seasons with the Chargers from 2015 to 2020





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

NFL Draft 2024: J.J. McCarthy’s buzz could affect quarterback picture - Silver And Black Pride

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is reportedly jumping up the NFL draft board and could be the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Commanders





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Free Agency: How KC uses cap space from L’Jarius Sneed trade - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key player, but they have a chance to build a deeper overall roster, beginning with potentially signing guys like Mike Danna and Donovan Smith.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ co-owner John Mara: Joe Schoen has ‘green light’ to draft a QB - Big Blue View

Mara says he "certainly" would support" drafting a QB the coach and GM are "in love" with





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Howie Roseman’s atypical Howie Roseman offseason - Bleeding Green Nation

Unseasonal Howie season





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys decade-long under-investing track record defies ‘all-in’ - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the lowest cash spends of all teams in the league over the last decade, leading to speculation they are not ‘all-in’.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

What is the Commanders’ Chance of Hitting on a Franchise QB with Their First Round Pick? - Hogs Haven

A search for clues in historical draft results over the decade from 2012 to 2021

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst talks Jordan Love extension at league meetings - Acme Packing Company

"There’s been some preliminary discussions, but we want to do it the right way."





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions improving training room, food service after NFLPA report - Pride Of Detroit

The recent NFLPA report card exposed some area that the Lions needed to improve and they are taking the necessary steps to do so.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Ryan Poles proving why he’ll fulfill his promise to Chicago Bears fans - Windy City Gridiron

Does Ryan Poles have the Bears on the right track to take the North and never give it back?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

The Vikings are making Justin Jefferson a part of their quarterback decision - Daily Norseman

As they should

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

What Chase Young will have to do to earn a long-term contract - Canal Street Chronicles

How can the Saints new DE stick around in New Orleans?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons free agency roundtable: Obtaining offensive firepower - The Falcoholic

An offensive shift appears to be occurring in Atlanta, as a more spread-out passing attack featuring dynamic pass-catchers is being assembled.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

2024 Questions for ‘24: Why are there reasons for hope in Carolina? - Cat Scratch Reader

Can the Panthers exceed some very low expectations going into 2024?





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agency Grades - Bucs Nation

How have the Buccaneers done in free agency so far?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers trade rumors: Brandon Aiyuk isn’t getting traded, per John Lynch - Niners Nation

Plus, some injury updates on San Francisco 49ers players George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Dre Greenlaw





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Alleged bias regarding Marvin Harrison Jr’s fit with the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Here is a rebuttal





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seahawks had ‘lengthy’ meeting with Michigan QB JJ McCarthy prior to Pro Day - Field Gulls

This is the second reported meeting the Seahawks have had with the national champion quarterback.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams draft: Would trading up for WR Rome Odunze be worth the price? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams sit with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the Rams will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2016 when they selected Jared Goff first overall,...