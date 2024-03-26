Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft tracker 1.0

Free agency around the NFL is slowing as the 2024 NFL Draft begins to come into focus. With about a month to go before the annual college prospect selection process kicks off, it is time to wade into mock draft season and take a look at who the Miami Dolphins are projected to pick from predictions all across the web.

Below you will find the selection made by the identified website or person, along with any analysis of the pick they published. Who has the best projection? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

Miami was forced to let Christian Wilkins walk in free agency, but it lucks out here and lands one of the best two IDL in the draft class. If Newton/Murphy are gone, the Dolphins may have to force drafting an interior offensive lineman here.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

JPJ didn’t do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he’s quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

This pick could go in a number of ways, but with center Connor Williams still an unsigned free agent coming off a torn ACL and Robert Hunt leaving for a big-money deal in Carolina, there is a weakness on the interior of the offensive line (even with the addition of Aaron Brewer). Keeping a firm pocket for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is critical for the Dolphins’ success. JPJ had a great week at the Senior Bowl and a tremendous workout at the combine, where he showed excellent movement skills for a 6-3, 328-pound player. Powers-Johnson started 17 games in college and didn’t give up a single sack.

Beefing up the offensive line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

The Dolphins suffered significant losses on both lines in free agency. Barton’s aptitude at all five spots gives the coaching staff flexibility, particularly with the interior line positions. Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton cannot be ruled out now that Christian Wilkins signed with the Raiders.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Much like the Rams, the Dolphins also lost the centerpiece of their defensive line. Byron Murphy II can fill that hole as a high-motor IDL with a strong first step that makes him effective against the run and pass.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

With just one corner off the board, the Miami Dolphins pursue that position of need over others and grab Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry.

A slight surprise with other corners like Nate Wiggins and Quinyon Mitchell available, Miami coveted an experienced, steady corner that routinely finds himself in the right place at the right time.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Miami can’t assume left tackle Terron Armstead will start 17 games in 2024, as he’s only started more than 13 games in three of his 11 seasons. Guyton mostly played right tackle at Oklahoma, manning lefty quarterback Dillion Gabriel’s blind side, but he took snaps on both sides.

Projected Trade: Raiders send picks 44, 77, and 112 to the Dolphins for picks 21 and 158

Raiders select Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

Jackson Powers-Johnson has positional flexibility along the interior so the free agent signing of Aaron Brewer should not deter them from going in this direction. The team lost guard Robert Hunt in free agency.

Christian Wilkins was a big loss that the Dolphins need to attempt to replace in the draft. Murphy makes sense here as an explosive 3-technique who can wreak havoc in Anthony Weaver’s defense.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I’m going to give them some OL depth knowing they’ll need to protect Tua long term.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Dolphins continue to get better on offense. There were a few trades above that were for other position needs that pushed Bowers down but it’s hard to envision how a top-10 player (he’s actually No. 6 on my big board) lasts this long. I get it. But as I’ve written in the past (repeatedly): In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; TJ Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of its salary cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.

Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

I had the Dolphins making this pick in my first mock draft. At the time of this mock draft, they haven’t given Tua Tagovailoa a contract extension. That’s very telling to me. I don’t think Tagovailoa is the right fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense. They need a quarterback who throws on time with great leverage and accuracy down the field. Penix hits those marks. I want to see Penix throw passes to Tyreek Hill. If you paired those two together, the Dolphins would get better.

The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.

The Dolphins need to go immediately after a disruptive all-around inside force after not re-signing Christian Wilkins. Murphy might be a seamless replacement in time. He can be absolutely dynamic in their scheme.

A left tackle for the Blue Devils, the two-time All-ACC selection is likely headed inside in the NFL due to his relatively short arms. And the Fins could use help there after losing Connor Williams, apparently, and Robert Hunt during free agency.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Miami Dolphins overhauled their secondary this offseason, but they could use another versatile defensive back. Cooper DeJean can play all over the secondary, including in the slot. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller are in the later stages of their careers, so DeJean would be the perfect young cornerback to pair with them for the 2024 season.

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

The Dolphins get younger and much cheaper after replacing the departed Robert Hunt (who signed a 5-year, $100M deal with the Panthers) with Troy Fautanu. He played left tackle at Washington but will likely kick inside.

Barton has the ability to play all five positions on the offensive line, but in this scenario he slots in between Terron Armstead and newly-signed center Aaron Brewer. He has the athleticism when blocking at the second level to play in Mike McDaniel’s run scheme.

Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior. Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.

Second Round: Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The Dolphins have endured a dramatic exodus of talent this offseason, and while they’ve done a good job plugging gaps with mid-tier free agent deals, a huge hole at defensive tackle remains. Both star Christian Wilkins and nose tackle Raekwon Davis are out, so plugging Johnny Newton in makes a ton of sense. Newton has the disruptive upfield traits that typified Wilkins’s play, and while he isn’t nearly as good against the run, he does have the size and quickness to become that sort of player.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

This feels way too low for the best tight end in the draft — maybe even the best tight end prospect in the last decade — but HC Mike McDaniel thanks his lucky stars, and immediately injects Bowers into the lineup. The Miami “Track Club” gets another explosive playmaker.

Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State

In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won’t surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

With Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Da’Shawn Hand all heading to free agency, the Dolphins need to upgrade their interior defensive line. Grabbing Murphy here is a great start. The former Longhorn is an explosive playmaker with incredible quickness and very strong hands, and he can play on all three downs.