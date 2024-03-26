Phinsider Question Of The Day: What Rule Change Would You Like Implemented Edition

Today, we learned that the NFL hierarchy had once again changed a significant game rule. As you most likely know by now, this rule change drastically affects how the NFL kickoff works. You can read more about the rule change HERE. As with any rule change, the debate then follows as to whether it is a good change or a bad one that only further waters the game down in the name of safety. I find myself torn on some of these rule changes. I want the game to be safer for the players because none of us want to see anyone seriously hurt or worse. Secondly, we don’t want the mountain of lawsuits to end football on any level eventually. Then there's the side of me that does not want the game to continue but in a form that I don’t even recognize, aka the watered-down argument.

So, instead of focusing on the rule changes that we don’t like, what rule changes could the NFL make that you think would actually enhance the game for the better without watering down the game that we all love?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-