NFL approves new kickoff rule for 2024, adopting XFL-style kickoffs

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has never been one to resist change, and that sentiment has led to a number of rule changes over the years. In 2024, the league will see one of the biggest rule changes yet, and it’s one that could benefit the Miami Dolphins.

In one of the most groundbreaking rule changes in NFL history, league owners voted today to change the kickoff rules.

Just in: NFL owners have approved the new kickoff proposal, per multiple reports. XFL style is coming to the NFL. https://t.co/APwLEkIYhF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2024

The primary reason for the change, is that the league believes the new kickoff will increase the number of returns, while decreasing the number of injuries. The full proposal is as follows:

Kicking Team: The 10 players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or player in the landing zone or the end zone.

Receiving Team: All players in the setup zone cannot move until the kick has hit the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone.

Any kick that hits in the Landing Zone (goal line to 20 yard line) must be returned.

Any kick hits before the landing zone: Touchback to the 40 (as if it went out of bounds).

Kick hits the Landing Zone, rolls into end zone and is downed: Touchback to the 20.

Kick lands in end zone or goes out the back: Touchback to the 35.

Onside Kick: 4th quarter begins, the team trailing has the opportunity to declare an onside kick to the officials. Current onside kickoff rules would apply.

No fair catch or signal is allowed.

Note that new proposal is for one year only, and that the league will revisit the rule next year after the results.

Here’s an example of what kickoffs could look like next year.

FRED BROWN DELIVERS THE @XFL2023's FIRST KICK RETURN TD THIS SEASON @XFLBrahmas pic.twitter.com/4VTGHSsLyd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 1, 2023

Could you imagine the likes of DeVon Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Braxton Berrios returning those kicks? If done right, the Dolphins could be a threat on special teams again, which was a weak spot for the team last season. In fact, the Dolphins haven’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 75 straight games, with the last coming via Jakeem Grant against the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

What do you think of the rule change? Love it? Hate it? Let us know down below!