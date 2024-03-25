Former Dolphins center lands with the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced that former Miami Dolphins interior offensive lineman Michael Deiter signed with the franchise on Monday afternoon. Contract details were not included in the release.

Deiter, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and started 15 games at left guard as a rookie allowing six sacks and 23 hurries throughout 995 snaps, according to PFF.

He started eight games at center in 2021, surrendering one sack and seven hurries, and was backup to Connor Williams in 2022. The former Wisconsin Badger started 12 games for the Houston Texans last season, spending the majority of time at center.

Washington ranks second in the NFL with $46 million in cap space, trailing the New England Patriots by less than $1 million. Meanwhile, Miami is near the bottom of the league with $8.7 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Dolphins signed former Tennessee Titans starting center Anthony Brewer earlier this offseason but must continue adding to the unit to withstand a 17-game season.