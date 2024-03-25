Phinsider Question Of The Day: Do Players Cause Distractions And Does It Even Matter?

Every NFL team has them—the players who are in trouble or have drama in their lives outside of the football field. Some players even have or seem to create drama within the facilities and among other players on the team. Our Miami Dolphins are no exception. Often, it also seems that the player is a wide receiver, while we have had some other issues with players on both sides of the ball over the year, with some of those issues also being downright bizarre. Now we have Tyreek Hill, who seems to have one incident after another. Some of it might be nothing, and some is him being a total knucklehead when he should know better. With all that said, it’s also a fair question to ask: Where would the offense have been during certain games without Hill? Now, the team has made an offer to Odell Beckham Jr, who is not without his own questionable moments. Odell has mostly been more of just your run-of-the-mill WR diva over the years, but it's another thing that sometimes irritates fan bases and even fellow players.

But does all of that matter? Do these guys who cannot seem to stay out of the news for less than positive things affect the play on the field? Is the truth more nuanced, and maybe it depends on the overall leadership level in a locker room, or will it always affect the team negatively in some way?

Where do you fall on this argument? Do you think Hill's off-the-field antics detract from the product on the field? Do you think adding a known diva like Beckham hurts the overall morale of the team if he starts whining that he's not getting his fair share of targets or some other made-up issue that he creates, or is his level of talent worth the gamble?

