Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talks Tua Tagovailoa contract extension at 2024 NFL Owners Meeting

NFL head coaches met with the media earlier today in Orlando, Florida, at the 2024 NFL league owners meeting to discuss an array of topics. For example, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about many things, from the team’s free agent signings, key departures, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and everything in between. He was also asked about ongoing contract talks with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s what Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said about Tua’s upcoming contract extension and whether or not he believed Miami’s QB1 would ever consider holding out if talks continue into the summer as expected.

On contract talks with Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel said those things take time but he expects Tua to be present at OTAs while negotiations continue. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 25, 2024

(Note: Full quote will be added when the Miami Dolphins release it later today)

Like it or not, Tua Tagovailoa is the next quarterback to get paid in the 2020 draft class. And after playing an entire 17-game regular season — where he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624 yards — and a playoff game + a starting Pro Bowl appearance, there’s a good chance he will make money that some Dolphins fans complain about. But that’s okay because once the dust settles, his inevitable top-5 QB money will slowly look better with each newly signed contract. It’s how the NFL has worked for years, and with the salary cap increasing, there’s a good chance it will get even more out of hand.

This is why the Dolphins have no choice but to sign Tagovailoa long-term now. Obviously, the team will have ways to get out in two or three years or to protect themselves in case of injury—as they should. But one glance around the NFL and even the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and it’s clear that there are just no better options at the position, especially for a team selecting No. 21 overall.

It may not happen overnight — or maybe it will — but before the 2024 NFL season starts in early September, one thing is abundantly clear. The 5th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will have a brand new contract. One that will keep him in Miami for the foreseeable future and, most importantly, give the Dolphins a chance to achieve things that fans haven’t seen in over 20 years.

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s comments? Do you think Tua Tagovailoa would hold out? How much money do you think he will make in 2024 and beyond? Most importantly, how do you feel about Tagoailoa being the Dolphins QB of the future? Let us know in the comments section below!