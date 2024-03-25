2024 NFL Owners Meeting: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel considered giving up play-calling duties

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media at the 2024 NFL Owners Meeting earlier today and discussed various topics, including free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and QB1 Tua Tagovailoa’s inevitable contract extension. But one thing that really stood out to me — just a dad scrolling Twitter from home — and the beat writers in attendance was coach McDaniel admitting he’s considered giving up playcalling duties.

Here’s what Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said when asked whether or not he considered giving up play-calling duties this season.

Mike McDaniel said he thought about giving up play-calling "long and hard."



Said he will call plays in the spring and plans to do it in the fall as well. Adds he'll see how things go. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 25, 2024

(Note: Full quote will be added when the Miami Dolphins release it later today)

This interests me because at the end of the 2023 NFL season, I brought up this question on an episode of Another Dolphins Podcast, and my conclusion was still unclear. At the time, I wondered if a first-time head coach AND play-caller had too much on their plate doing both. I wasn’t sure if McDaniel giving up play-calling duties would help get plays into the quarterback faster or, at the time, prevent Miami from abandoning the run late in games. Not to mention, I wasn’t entirely sure who would be a better fit.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith has never officially called plays. QB coach Darrell Bevell called plays during the Seattle Seahawks' golden days, but wouldn’t it be weird for a head coach to give the playcalling duties to a position coach even if they have experience? And then there’s the one question I really couldn’t answer: how much of a difference would it truly make?

McDaniel then went into year two and seemed to learn from most of his past mistakes. Yes, there were still times when I wish they would’ve run the football more. But the numbers don’t lie, and the numbers say that the Dolphins had a top-5 offense in most statistical categories a season ago.

Miami finished first in offensive yards per game (401.3), sixth in rushing yards (135.8), and first in yards per carry (5.1). Additionally, McDaniel’s offense averaged 29.2 points per game, the most in the NFL.

I guess all of this is my way of saying kudos to McDaniel for truly evaluating all areas of the team from top to bottom at the season’s end. He often talks about self-reflection and what he and the players can do better, but sometimes you wonder if those are just words. They are not, and it is clear that McDaniel will never put his ego before the team. Which, let’s be honest, is not something we could have said about some of the coaches who came before.

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s comments? Do you think he should give up play-calling duties? Is there one specific area of his play-calling that you’d like to see him improve on this offseason? Who do you think would take over for McDaniel if he were to let someone else call the plays? Frank Smith? Darrell Bevell? Wes Welker? Tyreek Hill? Let us know in the comments section below!