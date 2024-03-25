Report: Miami Dolphins have made contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins have made their first contract offer to free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., as per head coach Mike McDaniel at the annual NFL coaches meeting.

The #Dolphins have made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr., per HC Mike McDaniel. Discussions are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/S5RN03dqk2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2024

It’s currently unclear what the value of this contract is, but recent reports suggest that Beckham Jr. is looking for a deal worth $10-$15M per year. Last season, the 31-year-old signed a one-year, $15M deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Spotrac estimates that the Dolphins will offer a one-year deal worth $11.9M to Beckham, better known as “OBJ”.

OBJ would likely join as Miami’s No. 3 wideout, following the departure of Cedrick Wilson Jr., who joined the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. The Dolphins also recently brought back wide receiver and special teams star Braxton Berrios on a one-year deal, who will likely fill up the No. 4 slot.

In 2023, OBJ hauled in 35 catches on 64 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns, across 14 regular season games for the Ravens. Turning 32 in the middle of the 2024 NFL season, Beckham Jr.’s experience could be a significant asset for the Dolphins should they decide to sign him this offseason.

