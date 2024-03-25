Miami Dolphins depth chart 2024: A look at the roster as free agency slows

The NFL’s 2024 free agency period is slowing as players start to settle into their new teams and teams look at the second- and third-tier players who are still available. Some big names are still on the market, including Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, whom Miami released as free agency started, but the flurry of signings, releases, and trades seems to be slowing as the 2024 NFL Draft starts to come into focus.

Where do the Dolphins stand with their roster as the end of March approaches? The last time we took a look was the second day of the free agency period. Now, we have had several changes, and it is time to reset the team’s depth chart.

Quarterback (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Mike White

Skylar Thompson

The Dolphins have worked to have around $11 million in salary-cap space, with another $18 million to become available on June 2. That work likely keeps White’s spot on the roster secure rather than Miami needing to create an additional $3.5 million in space by releasing him. The Dolphins would still need to add another quarterback, which would probably offset that savings.

Running back (5)

Raheem Mostert

De’Von Achane

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Chris Brooks

Salvon Ahmed

Wilson restructured his contract since the last roster update, likely locking him into the roster for the year. Miami probably heads into the season with these five, unless a draft pick surprises everyone.

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Ingold will be on the roster.

Wide receiver (8)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Erik Ezukanma

River Cracraft (re-signed)

Braxton Berrios (re-signed)

Braylon Sanders

Anthony Schwartz

Mathew Sexton

Cracraft and Berrios both return to the team for another season. The biggest question for this group right now is whether to add Odell Beckham Jr. Miami has made an offer to OBJ, but the two sides have not reached an agreement yet.

Tight end (5)

Durham Smythe

Jonnu Smith

Julian Hill

Jody Fortson (signed)

Tanner Conner

Fortson is added to the position group as a depth option and a possible red-zone target in the passing game. Conner and Fortson likely battle for a roster spot during the summer. Miami could target the position in the draft, but with other needs likely taking priority, it does not seem that would be the best move they could make.

Offensive line (11)

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Isaiah Wynn (re-signed)

C: Andrew Brewer

RG: Liam Eichenberg

RT: Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Lester Cotton

Jake Driscoll (signed)

Kion Smith

Ryan Hayes

Chasen Hines

Wynn returning to the Dolphins is a huge addition for the offensive line, where the team appears to be fairly well set with their starters. Connor Williams could still be in play when his knee injury is fully healed and he begins his free agency process. Jones and Cotton give the Dolphins depth as well as competition for Eichenberg’s right guard spot. Driscoll is likely a versatile depth option, but could factor into a starting competition as well. The Dolphins could be looking to the draft to add more options here.

Defensive Tackle (8)

Zach Sieler

Da’Shawn Hand (re-signed)

Benito Jones (signed)

Jonathan Harris (signed)

Neville Gallimore

Isaiah Mack

Daviyon Nixon

Brandon Pili

The Dolphins appear to be setting up the defensive line to be a committee approach rather than trying to find a one-for-one replacement for Christian Wilkins. Hand, Jones, and Harris all returned to the team or signed with the team since the last roster update, giving the line a lot of rotational options. Sieler is clearly the group's leader, but Miami could be looking to the draft - especially after attending the Texas Pro Day with two top defensive tackle prospects - to add to the group.

Linebacker (11)

Jaelan Phillips

Jordan Brooks

David Long, Jr.

Bradley Chubb

Shaq Barrett

Anthony Walker

Duke Riley

Cameron Goode

Channing Tindall

Quinton Bell

Zeke Vandenburgh

No changes here since the last review of the depth chart. Phillips and Chubb are the question marks in the group as Miami waits for them to return from their season-ending injuries sustained last year. Barrett will start in place of one of them. Miami could be in the market for a linebacker who (a) does not count against the team’s potential compensatory picks, (b) will be signed after June 1 when the compensatory picks formula is no longer a consideration, or (c) in the Draft.

Cornerback (7)

Jalen Ramsey

Kendall Fuller (signed)

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham

Cam Smith

Siran Neal

Ethan Bonner

Adding Fuller gives Miami their starter opposite Ramsey, and a talented veteran has been added to replace Xavien Howard. Adding Fuller on a two-year, $16.5 million contract is an absolute bargain. Kohou and Needham should battle for the primary nickel cornerback role. Smith has to step up after being shunned into obscurity last year. Neal and Bonner provide potential special teams help.

Safety (3)

Jevon Holland

Jordan Poyer

Elijah Campbell

Holland and Poyer are set as the starters. Even if Needham is considered a backup safety, the Dolphins need to add depth here.

Special Teams (3)

LS: Blake Ferguson

K: Jason Sanders

P: Jake Bailey

No changes here and this seems set.