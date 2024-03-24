Phinsider Question Of The Day: Who Should We Have Left By The Wayside?

Now that our Miami Dolphins have gone through the busiest period of free agency, the team will continue to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft while also picking through the remaining free agents still on the street. As the team headed into the offseason, many questions were circulating, with most of those questions centered around the long list of pending free agents. The beginning of free agency was tough for us fans as some fan favorites left town for different teams, mostly for giant paydays—so good for them, I guess. Then came the flurry of signings by the Dolphins, both of our free agents and those from other teams. Many of the holes on the roster seemed to be quickly filled. But...as with any list of signings, there will always be the ones that the fans are happy to thrilled about and those that leave you wanting for something more or something completely different so long as it's not “that guy”.

So tonight’s question of the day is of the free agents signed, be they our players or players from another team, which of the players signed do you wish the Dolphins front office had just passed by and never signed? Also, please tell us why you chose those players.

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-