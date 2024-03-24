Don’t expect the Dolphins to spend big on a third wide receiver

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seems to always be in the mix when a player of interest becomes available. From Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb to virtually every running back open to switching teams last offseason, Grier tends to find a seat at the table — even if the pathway to a deal isn’t always clear.

It was reported in early March that the Dolphins were a potential landing spot for former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, despite being without a third or fourth-round pick, and roughly $30 million over the salary cap at the time. A deal wasn’t likely, but Miami seemed prepared if the stars somehow aligned.

Miami Herald beat reporter Barry Jackson shared on X that Odell Beckham Jr. met with the team last week and despite a good meeting, it ended without the two sides agreeing to a deal.

Beckham would supercharge Miami’s receiving group, but it’s important to remember that the Dolphins have roughly $10 million in available salary cap space. According to Spotrac, Becham is projected to receive a one-year contract worth roughly $12 million.

The duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle average about 18 targets per game when on the field together. While wide receiver is a need for Miami, it doesn’t necessarily have the resources to prevent Beckham from walking out of the door.

Jackson added on Saturday that there’s no urgency for the Dolphins to sign another wide receiver. While they hope Beckham agrees to a pay cut, the plan is to stick to the budget.

As we've reported the past 2 weeks. Dolphins can wait weeks on Beckham to see if he comes around to their price point or wait on draft. They're sticking to their budget https://t.co/JhOJ73IIe5 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 23, 2024

Nine teams still have over $25 million in available cap space as of Sunday, and it’s always possible that Beckham could reach another deal. That said, expect conversations to heat back up over the summer when Miami receives roughly $18 million for cutting cornerback Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation.