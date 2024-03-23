HBO’s Hard Knocks was a factor in Jonnu Smith’s decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins

There’s a handful of reasons players may choose to sign with the Miami Dolphins. The franchise has four straight winning seasons and received top grades in the NFLPA’s end-of-season report cards.

There’s no income tax in Florida but don’t forget about HBO’s Hard Knocks, too. Miami received a major boost at tight end with the addition of Jonnu Smith, who said the in-season behind-the-scenes look at the Dolphins played a role in his free-agent decision.

“I guess I’ve got to give it to Hard Knocks, man,” Smith said last week. ‘Hard Knocks told me a lot. Hard Knocks was a big help in helping me make my decision

“I actually watched it this offseason. I was late watching it. But it was the offseason, so I was like, you know what, I’m going to kick back and see what these guys are about. So I cut it on and kind of just caught myself binge-watching. I’m like, man, that would be a special group to be a part of.”

Miami averaged just under 28 points per game while Smith caught 50 passes and averaged over 11 yards per reception with the Atlanta Falcons. The former third-round pick looks forward to operating in an offense featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“Those two speed guys, some of the fastest guys in the NFL, if not the fastest,” Smith said. “That’s just going to cause so much havoc to the defense. To be able to use those guys to my advantage, those guys are going to be able to open up space. And likewise, me as well, just adding another pass-catching element to this offense and being able to get those guys open more.

“We’re all going to make each other better, all going to play off each other. And ultimately, I’m sure those guys are team guys. I’m a team guy. I think it’ll just be a great fit. I’m excited and looking forward to it.