It didn’t take Mel Kiper Jr. long to identify Miami’s missing link

More than a dozen newly-signed players have joined the Miami Dolphins since free agency began but only Aaron Brewer and Jack Driscoll are offensive linemen. General manager Chris Grier has filled plenty of needs, but the offensive line remains a major concern.

The Dolphins have roughly $10 million in salary cap space and are pursuing wide receiver No. 3 options, but ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the draft is the best way to build Miami’s line.

In his third and most recent mock draft, Kiper had the Dolphins selecting Duke interior offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round.

“Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game,” Kiper wrote on Tuesday. “Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.”

This marked the second straight mock that Kiper paired Barton with the Dolphins — and the second straight mock that Oregon interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson escaped the first round.

“I debated between Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson, my other top-ranked center, but Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn’t missed a few games to lower-body injuries,” Kiper wrote on Feb. 28.

In his first mock draft on Jan. 23, he sang a similar tune, selecting Washington guard Troy Fautanu with Miami’s first pick. That said, Kiper felt neither Barton nor Powers-Johnson were first-round picks in January.

The Dolphins re-signed Isaiah Wynn earlier this week and Brewer is in line to be the team’s opening-day center. Keep in mind, the Dolphins started close to 15 different starting offensive lines in 2023 — and you can never have enough depth in the trenches.