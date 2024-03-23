Man charged with stealing $46k of Miami Dolphins equipment

A Missouri man faces charges of stealing over $45,000 of equipment from the Miami Dolphins around the time of January’s playoff loss to the Chiefs. Kansas City police officers responded to a theft on Jan. 14, according to the court documents.

Representatives from the Dolphins reportedly met with officers and said a box truck containing team gear and equipment was broken into. Brian Dulle of The Kanas City Star reports that a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Jackson County Prosecutors said Joseph M. Brown Sr. took media equipment, football gear, and clothing belonging to the team — a class C felony.

The Dolphins fell 26-7 on Jan. 13, 2024, in near-record low temperatures, meaning Miami had brought plenty of additional equipment to play in negative 4-degree weather with a wind chill that reached -27 degrees. The Kansas City Fire Department reported that 15 people were transported to area hospitals on gameday.