Jordan Poyer praises Jevon Holland in first interview with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have replaced over half its defensive starters from 2023 including free safety DeShon Elliot, who signed a two-year $6 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan Poyer joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal to help guide a secondary that won’t feature Xavien Howard for the first time since 2015.

“Yeah, it meant a lot,” Poyer said of signing with Miami. “I’ve had a lot of respect for this program for the past few years, Coach [Mike] McDaniel, a lot of the players. I live 30 minutes from the facility, 25 minutes from the stadium. I’m just super thankful.

“It’s a lot of gratitude in this situation of being able to come in with an open mind and an open heart to help teach, to learn, to play, and continue to play at a high level, in which I know I can. Again, I’m extremely thankful to be in this position and I’m ready to get to work.”

Monday marked Poyer's first meeting with the media since arriving in South Florida. He’s in line to compete for the starting job after playing seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 First-Team All-Pro was asked his thoughts on Dolphins’ strong safety Jevon Holland.

“I mean, he’s an extremely athletic player. An extremely gifted player that I’ve been following and watch kind of grow over the last few years,“ Poyer said. “That’s an Oregon Duck and you have another Oregon State guy here, so that’ll be pretty cool to connect with him and learn about him.

“Again, I want to help as much as I can. (I’m) 32, I guess you can call me old or whatever, but at the same time, I have a lot of knowledge about this game that I feel like I can bring and help players see the game in maybe a different light, a different perspective.”

Miami’s pass defense is expected to look very different after allowing an average of 223.5 passing yards, which ballooned to 312 over the season’s final three games. Kendall Fuller projects to start across from Jalen Ramsey after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Dolphins earlier this month.

“It’s not just me out there,” Poyer said. “It’s not just Jalen [Ramsey], Fuller or Holland. We’re out there as a group. If we play good team football, the sky’s the limit for us.

“That’s something that OTAs are for, essentially training camp, is building those relationships, building those connections, learning about each other and continuing to just grow. Ultimately, that’s what we are here to do.”