PFF’s Favorite and Least Favorite Miami Dolphins Free Agency Move

Pro Football Focus has released their favorite and least favorite moves from every NFL team in free agency, and they are loving what the Miami Dolphins have done so far. You could say it’s been a Chris Grier masterclass.

The reloading of this roster after losing some of its core players should be a case study on how to deal with the “capocalypse” they were in. Within ten days, they went from depleted to stocked and primed to pick the best player available in the first round of the upcoming draft.

PFF’s favorite move for the Dolphins came as no surprise. Kendall Fuller is the most talented player the Dolphins signed, and the contract was an absolute steal for Miami.

Mix those two ingredients, and you get a PFF-endorsed A+ grade for the signing, and I can’t disagree with them.

Kendall Fuller to the Dolphins



Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A+



Grading every FA signing:https://t.co/r37Zkh4hlP — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) March 16, 2024

Although the defense Fuller played in was hot garbage the last few years, he was the one bright spot. He travels with the best receiver, plays inside or outside, and was the seventh-ranked corner per PFF with a grade of (83.1).

He could be a top corner of more than half the teams in the NFL, and the Dolphins signed him as their second corner for two-thirds of his value on the open market.

“This is a remarkably good value for Miami, even considering Fuller’s age. The ninth-year pro has played over 1,000 snaps in three straight seasons and is just a few months older than Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans after tearing his ACL in 2022. Fuller is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing all over the secondary, as well.”

Kendall Fuller has allowed less than 30 passing yards in a game 18 times since 2022 pic.twitter.com/38DO496Gf8 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) March 15, 2024

When PFF listed their least favorite Dolphins signing, they blanked out. They could not think of a single player that was a head-scratcher or non-team-friendly deal and an homage to what Chris Grier has done.

The Dolphins have lost more talent than maybe any team this offseason, but we absolutely love what they’ve done so far to replace it.

I know I’m sounding like a Grier fanboy, but to go from everyone calling you out on day one of free agency to one of the best rosters in the league in ten days is nothing short of amazing.

As PFF said, the Dolphins lost so much talent on day one. It was like watching the housing market crash while your whole portfolio was real estate.

Since then, Chris Grier has been steadily building the roster piece by piece like a Lego master. The only part I could disagree with on PFF is the Jake Bailey signing. It’s a little too rich for my blood with how he performed last year.

Besides that, PFF is spot on, and I see the Dolphins taking this momentum into the draft. The roster has been reloaded.

Let us know in the comments what was your favorite and least favorite Miami Dolphins signing so far.