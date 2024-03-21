Kansas City man charged with felony stealing from Miami Dolphins

On Wednesday, a Kansas City, Missouri man was charged with stealing, stemming from the alleged theft of $45,000 in equipment from the Miami Dolphins. According to the court and police records, the Dolphins reported an individual stole media and player equipment when he broke into a box truck on January 14. The theft was reported the day after the Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Jackson County, Missouri prosecutors charged Joseph Brown, Sr., with a Class C felony. The charges were reported by FOX 4 in Kansas City. Items reported stolen included cold weather gear, game film, and media equipment. Also listed were cases that included pads, gloves, and shoes. The total value, according to the FOX 4 report, was $46,376.

FOX 4 added surveillance video allowed them to identify a Ford F-150 truck used in the theft. Brown, according to the court documents FOX 4 reviewed, has been under surveillance by detectives since October for potential involvement in several other vehicle and trailer thefts around Kansas City. Brown was convicted of stealing in 2021.