Phinsider Question of the Day: Should the Miami Dolphins sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

Late last night, word dropped that the Miami Dolphins had legitimate interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Today, Miami and OBJ took things a step forward when the 31-year old free agent wide receiver met with the team to discuss a potential deal. No deal has been agreed to — yet — but with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reporting that Miami’s interest is real, a new deal could be signed at any moment, which brings me to tonight’s Phinsider Question of the Day!

If you were Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel, would you sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Remember that his deal with the Baltimore Ravens last year included $15 million guaranteed. Speaking of his time with the Ravens, OBJ averaged 16.1 yards per reception last year, catching passes from league MVP Lamar Jackson. In 2023, Beckham Jr. finished the season with 35 receptions on 64 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Throughout his 10-year career, OBJ has caught 566 of 944 targets for 7,932 yards (14.0 YPC) and 59 touchdowns. Should the Dolphins sign Odell Beckham Jr. as the team’s No. 3 Wide Receiver? How would his skill set fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense? Is it true that there was once a time when everyone wanted Beckham Jr. to play for their favorite team? Is there another free-agent wide receiver you’d prefer to sign?

Poll Should the Miami Dolphins sign Odell Beckham Jr.? Yes, of course!

No, absolutely not! vote view results 44% Yes, of course! (33 votes)

55% No, absolutely not! (41 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

