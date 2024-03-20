Dolphins bringing back River Cracraft

Just after news broke that the Miami Dolphins are preparing to host free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., on a visit on Thursday, another free agent wide receiver announced he was returning to the team. River Cracraft, who was limited to 10 games played in 2023, posted on social media, “Fins all the way up! back to work!” indicating a return for his third year with in Miami.

Cracraft originally joined the Dolphins in 2022, beginning the season on the practice squad, but being elevated for each of the first three games before being promoted to the active roster. In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, he has appeared in 22 games, catching 18 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to joining Miami, he spent time with the San Francisdco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2017.

Cracraft’s return gives the Dolphins more depth at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He could compete for the third receiver option, but his return also should not rule out the possibility of Beckham joining the Dolphins either.