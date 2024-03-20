Report: Miami Dolphins interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr.

According to respected journalist for the Miami Herald, Barry Jackson, a team source has indicated to him that the Miami Dolphins are interested in signing former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during this free agency period.

The Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in a number three receiver behind veterans Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The club lost receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the New Orleans Saints via free agency this offseason, but did re-sign Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal four days ago.

Beckham Jr. played last season for the Baltimore Ravens, catching 35 balls for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular season games played. Prior to his stint in Baltimore, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver caught 27 passes for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns while playing 8 games for the Los Angeles Rams after being traded from the Cleveland Browns halfway through the 2021 season. However, it was during Super Bowl LVI that the receiver would tear his ACL — causing him to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

Beckham Jr. will turn 32-years-old halfway through the 2024 NFL season, however his veteran presence could prove to be valuable if the Dolphins do pull the trigger and sign him to a deal this offseason.

We will keep our readers updated on when/if Beckham Jr. signs with the squad, as well as all of the other offseason moves for the Miami Dolphins.