Mel Kiper Jr mock draft 2024 update: Dolphins address offensive line in ESPN’s third projection

As the first week of the 2024 NFL free agency period comes to a close, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., released his third 2024 NFL mock draft. Kiper’s projection takes into account the movement of free agents around the league and, while there are still some top-tier players available, including former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, the rush of player movements seems to be slowing, providing the best picture of each team’s draft needs so far this year. What did free agency do to the Dolphins’ needs and how does Kiper address those needs?

Kiper does not include trades in his third mock draft of the year, having each team make a pick according to the current draft order. For the Dolphins, that means using the 21st overall selection. As for the team’s top need, Kiper’s thoughts parallel that of much of the fan base: address the offensive line.

To that end, Kiper projects the Dolphins to use the 21st overall selection on Duke guard/center Graham Barton. Of the pick, Kiper writes:

Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of its salary cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.

Barton would be a really good pick for the Dolphins, giving them immediate help on the interior of the offensive line, with the versatility to move to wherever the team needs him. He is projected as the top center prospect in the draft and could be exactly what the Dolphins need to solidify the offensive line.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, another interior offensive line prospect and a Dolphins fan favorite for the 21st pick, is not included in the first round, according to Kiper’s mock. He is twice brought up as a possible selection, mentioned with the 24th pick by the Dallas Cowboys and 27th to the Arizona Cardinals, but he is likely sliding into the second round according to Kiper.

Would Barton be the right pick for the Dolphins? Would you prefer Powers-Johnson? Should Miami look at another position? Let us know your thoughts on Kiper’s latest Dolphins pick projection in the comments below.