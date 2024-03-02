NFL Draft 2024: Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson says he’d be “honored” to play for Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 21 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and many have speculated what the team will do with their selection.

Do they go corner? Grab another weapon on the outside for Tua Tagovailoa? Or beef up the trenches? Well, if Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson has anything to say about it, it’ll be the latter.

The star center met with the Dolphins this week, as part of the team’s scheduled visits with various prospects participating in the NFL Combine. When asked about his meeting, Powers-Johnson said “They’re an amazing team, amazing GM, amazing coach… I’d be honored to play for [McDaniel] and play for that amazing GM and amazing offensive line coach.”

️ Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson on his meeting with the Miami Dolphins: “Amazing team, amazing GM, amazing coach… I'd be honored to play for [McDaniel] and play for that amazing GM and amazing offensive line coach.” #FinsUp https://t.co/6tMuPxxhon pic.twitter.com/cG0bTrswxQ — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 2, 2024

Powers-Johnson, or “JPJ”, stands at an imposing 6’3 and 320 pounds, and would certainly be a welcome addition to an offensive line that was decimated down the stretch last season. JPJ was a three-year starter at Oregon, and won the 2023 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the the top center in the FBS.

With the futures of Robert Hunt and Conor Williams up in limbo, don’t be surprised if the Dolphins pull the trigger on someone like Powers-Johnson. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has the Dolphins selecting Powers-Johnson with their first-round selection, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Dolphins will select Duke’s center, Graham Barton.

Either way, things are trending towards the Dolphins selecting an offensive lineman with their first selection in this year’s draft.

What are your thoughts on JPJ? Would you draft him? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below!