Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb restructures contract; opens up significant amount of cap space for team

Despite what some in the media called a cap apocalypse, the Miami Dolphins have been busy signing multiple free agents this offseason — filling gaps left in the roster after key departures from members of last year’s roster.

One way they’ve been able to create the needed cap space to make such signings is by restructuring the contracts of many of their top stars. Already, we’ve seen contract adjustments for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, fullback Alec Ingold, left tackle Terron Armstead, among others.

The latest cap clearing adjustment came Tuesday morning when the Dolphins restructured the contract of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb — converting $13.75 million of his base salary into a signing bonus according to ESPN insider Field Yates.

The move creates an additional $11 million in cap space for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Chubb is coming off of a wildly productive year. In 2023, the 27-year-old tallied 11 sacks — good for the second most amount of sacks in a single season for the 6-year veteran.

Unfortunately for the team and the player, Chubb tore his ACL in Miami’s second to last game of the regular season and would miss the Dolphins’ regular season finale as well as their Super Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs.

Time will tell what the Dolphins plan to do with the influx of cap space, but we will keep our readers informed of any and all moves as they happen.