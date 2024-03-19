Phinsider Question of the Day: What position should the Dolphins target in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Now that the first week of NFL Free Agency is behind us, we can start to see what the 2024 Miami Dolphins roster will look like. We also better understand the team's needs and who—or what position—it will target in next month’s draft. So, with James doing bigger and better things, tonight’s Phinsider Question of the Day is exactly as the title reads.

Which position should the Miami Dolphins target in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

As of now, the most significant needs (IMO) are on the interior of the offensive and defensive lines. Additionally, the team needs to find another playmaking wide receiver and let’s not pretend that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier wouldn’t love to draft a defensive back. Head Coach Mike McDaniel has long talked about his love for the EDGE position—could that be a position Miami targets on day one?

I still lean toward Jackson Powers-Johnson if he’s available at 21. But there are plenty of tackles that I wouldn’t mind selecting as well. And then, let’s not forget some of the names at EDGE. Laiatu Latu is the name that most mock drafts have Miami targeting, but could they go with a Chop Robinson or another player at the position?

The possibilities are endless, and Miami will certainly be fielding offers to move up and down the draft board. That said, which position would you like to see Miami target in round one? Better yet, which player’s name are you hoping to hear called with the 21st overall pick?

Let us know in the comments section below!