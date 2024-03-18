 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jeff Wilson Jr. Restructures Contract to Stay in Miami

Jeff Wilson’s restructured contract ensures the Miami Dolphins continuity in the backfield.

By Nick Sabatino
/ new
NFL: DEC 31 Dolphins at Ravens Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and Jeff Wilson Jr. have agreed on a restructured contract to keep Wilson a Dolphin for the 2024 season.

First reported by longtime South Florida sports columnist Barry Jackson, the contract restructure will see Wilson’s 2024 cap hit decrease from $3.67 million to $2.35, saving the Dolphins roughly $1.3 million against the cap.

Wilson can make up the difference in roster bonuses, workouts, and incentives.

If you asked me a week ago if I thought Jeff Wilson Jr. would be on the roster by week one, I would’ve told you no shot, slim to none. With the Dolphins in desperation mode to shed cap space, I had Jeff Wilson a predicted cut to save $2 million, but a restructure helps both sides.

Jeff Wilson gets to stay in Miami and be an important depth piece to a running back room that is sixth in the league in total yards rushing and first in yards per carry.

The Dolphins get to save $1.3 million in cap and keep continuity in the running back room. His style fits perfectly with Achane in the event of missed games by Raheem Mostert, and history suggests some will happen. In that case, Wilson becomes the thunder to Achane’s lightning.

Wilson also adds a dynamic to Miami’s “finesse” offense that has been missing in late-season games, power and toughness. Wilson can wear down a defense and even make game-winning runs like he did late in the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s a sneaky good move made by general manager Chris Grier. Jeff Wilson Jr. also brings a type of loyalty to Miami that is rare. He’s been a healthy scratch, deep on the depth chart, but you don’t hear any complaining, and he’s always ready when his number gets called.

The Dolphins could’ve saved another $700,000 if they decided to cut Wilson instead of restructure, but it’s safe to say that what he brings to the Dolphins is well worth more than that and adds another good move to the record of Chris Grier this offseason.

Let us know in the comments if you like the contract restructure or if the Dolphins should’ve moved on from Jeff Wilson Jr.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...