Jeff Wilson Jr. Restructures Contract to Stay in Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Jeff Wilson Jr. have agreed on a restructured contract to keep Wilson a Dolphin for the 2024 season.

First reported by longtime South Florida sports columnist Barry Jackson, the contract restructure will see Wilson’s 2024 cap hit decrease from $3.67 million to $2.35, saving the Dolphins roughly $1.3 million against the cap.

Wilson can make up the difference in roster bonuses, workouts, and incentives.

Jeff Wilson Jr. restructured contract to lower '24 cap number from $3.67 M to $2.357 M,sources tell @DanielOyefusi and me. Lowered his base salary (2.6M to 1.12M) but got $400,000 guaranteed that otherwise wasn't guaranteed, plus workout & roster bonuses & $550,000 in incentives. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 18, 2024

If you asked me a week ago if I thought Jeff Wilson Jr. would be on the roster by week one, I would’ve told you no shot, slim to none. With the Dolphins in desperation mode to shed cap space, I had Jeff Wilson a predicted cut to save $2 million, but a restructure helps both sides.

Jeff Wilson gets to stay in Miami and be an important depth piece to a running back room that is sixth in the league in total yards rushing and first in yards per carry.

The Dolphins get to save $1.3 million in cap and keep continuity in the running back room. His style fits perfectly with Achane in the event of missed games by Raheem Mostert, and history suggests some will happen. In that case, Wilson becomes the thunder to Achane’s lightning.

Wilson also adds a dynamic to Miami’s “finesse” offense that has been missing in late-season games, power and toughness. Wilson can wear down a defense and even make game-winning runs like he did late in the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Not Mostert. Not Achane; but the dawg that everyones forgotten about. Loyalty is rare in this league. McD showed that loyalty and trust in the most crucial drive of a week 16 home game. Jeff Wilson Jr. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/b2j8kSCqGF — PACHI (@elPachiKiNG) December 26, 2023

It’s a sneaky good move made by general manager Chris Grier. Jeff Wilson Jr. also brings a type of loyalty to Miami that is rare. He’s been a healthy scratch, deep on the depth chart, but you don’t hear any complaining, and he’s always ready when his number gets called.

The Dolphins could’ve saved another $700,000 if they decided to cut Wilson instead of restructure, but it’s safe to say that what he brings to the Dolphins is well worth more than that and adds another good move to the record of Chris Grier this offseason.

