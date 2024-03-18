Dolphins Add Offensive Line Help With Jack Driscoll Signing

Not long after I wrote that Miami had re-signed free agent offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, General Manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins are at it again, signing veteran free agent Jack Driscoll to a contract.

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing on social media a short time ago.

We have signed OL Jack Driscoll.



Welcome to the 305! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9ecm7ONxDh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2024

Driscoll, 26, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with the Eagles, Driscoll acted as the sixth man, playing guard and tackle. Driscoll has appeared in 54 games with the Eagles, starting in 17 games all over Philly’s offensive line. Last season, his lone start came at right tackle vs. the Buffalo Bills, where he pitched a 79.0 Pass Block grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

When I asked family and friends who love the Philadelphia Eagles for their opinion of Driscoll, all they could tell me was that there was a noticeable difference when Lane Johnson was not in the game.

Still, for a team in desperate need of help on the offensive line, bringing in a young player with experience and versatility to play all over the offensive line is an excellent move if you’re Miami. And after last year’s season, where Miami lost one offensive lineman after another, there’s a real chance Driscoll could start at some point in 2024 and compete for a job on the roster long-term. Maybe he even pushes for one of the guard spots, but we’ll need to keep an eye on that as the offseason progresses.

What are your thoughts on Miami signing former Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll? Can he win a starting spot on Miami’s offensive line? How do you think he ranks among Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, and Isaiah Wynn? Let us know in the comments section below!