Phinsider Question Of The Day: Do You Care, Like Really Care Edition

So, by now, everyone is aware that the college basketball tournament known as “March Madness” begins this week. It’s one of those things in sports that has a life of its own. People take off work to watch the games. Everyone is obsessed with their “brackets” and how they fair against their co-workers. But how many of you are really into the games for the games? Do you care who wins? Do you follow specific teams or even root for teams outside of who you “need to win”? It has always seemed to me that a lot of people instantly become colossal college basketball fans once this time of year comes around, but I could not tell you what is happening the rest of the season leading up to this point.

None of this is to say that some of you are not year-round legit college basketball fans because I know some people who are outright rabid and watch every night that they can. I am just wondering how many of you care either way, so long as your bracket is not all screwed up too early in. For context, I don’t care either way, while I still recognize how freaking athletic these kids are, making nearly any game worth watching. I just don’t care about outcomes or if I miss the games.

So tell us, do you care about the actual outcome of games as an actual fan, or is it all for the sake of your bracket?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-