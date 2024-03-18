Dolphins Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Isaiah Wynn

The Miami Dolphins continue to rebuild the offensive line, signing center Aaron Brewer to a three-year deal worth upward of $21 million earlier in the offseason. It was the big move that Miami made after losing offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Connor Williams to free agency. They also re-signed veteran Robert Jones to compete at guard.

Now, the team is bringing back another familiar face, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Dolphins are re-signing free-agent OL Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal, according his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare. pic.twitter.com/9qBq8VPnYy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Wynn, 28, signed a one-year deal worth $2.3 million with the Dolphins a year ago. During the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Wynn would start all seven games for Miami at left guard, playing 392 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He did not allow a single sack last season but did get called for three penalties.

In my opinion, Wynn played well during his short time at guard. Unfortunately, the good vibes wouldn’t last long, as he’d eventually have his season cut short due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 7 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami would then place Wynn on injured reserve days later; he would never return.

Re-signing Isaiah Wynn was a no-brainer (IMO) for a team that needed to use every possible lineup on the offensive line a season ago. So, signing Wynn made a ton of sense. Now, whether or not he can compete and win the starting job from Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, or whomever else the Dolphins bring in to compete this offseason is anyone’s guess. But for a player who looked solid at times in 2023 and is familiar with the system. I wouldn’t count him out, especially after he earned the starting job a year ago.

Welcome back, Isaiah Wynn!

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins re-signing Isaiah Wynn? How do you think he played in 2023 before he suffered his season-ending injury? Do you feel confident that Butch Barry will play the five best players? Let us know in the comments section below!