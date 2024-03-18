NCAA Tournament Bracket: Join The Phinsider’s March Madness bracket

It is the time of year when everyone finds ways to stream college basketball games while sitting at their desk at work. I mean, that totally does not happen, but if you are someone who will follow the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this month, maybe you want to see if you can beat your fellow Miami Dolphins fans in a bracket challenge.

Well, we are here to help you. We have created a group on ESPN for a bracket challenge. You just need to create your bracket, then join the group - which has the highly original name of “The Phinsider”. I know - you never saw that coming.

If you want to join the group, you can jump in using this link.

The group is limited to one bracket per person, so make sure you bring your top prediction. This is a free group, just for bragging rights and some fun. Come see if you can win the group!