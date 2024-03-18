 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Connor Williams’ knee injury confirmed to be “pretty significant”

Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells WSVN that the center is focused on his medical situation and will not be signing with the Dolphins or any team any time soon.

By Marek Brave
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Rumors have been running rampant on social media regarding former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams and the ACL tear he suffered in December during the first quarter of Miami’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Speaking with Miami television station WSVN this weekend, Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed that the center’s knee injury was “pretty significant,” and that the 26 year-old will not be signing with the Dolphins or any other team “any time soon.”

Connor Williams had a pretty significant knee injury. So, he’s taking his time with his rehab. I don’t think his plan is to sign with the Dolphins or any team right now. I think he’s focused on his medical situation — getting healthy — and seeing where he stands. Not any time soon.

In the meantime, the Dolphins brought in Williams’ replacement at center during free agency when they signed former Titans offensive lineman Aaron Brewer to a 3-year deal worth $21 million.

Both linemen — Brewer and Williams — have experience playing guard, so a Williams return to Miami can’t be ruled out if the veteran’s medical situation improves in the next few months. The timing could work in the Dolphins’ favor as well, seeing as Miami will gain a large chunk of cap space on June 2nd when $18 million gets added to their books as a result of Xavien Howard’s post-June 1st release designation.

This situation will be one to monitor over the next few months, but for now, all we can do is wish Connor Williams the best in his recovery.

