Report: Dolphins interested in former Eagles WR Quez Watkins

The Miami Dolphins re-signed Braxton Berrios but it doesn’t sound like they’re done adding to the wide receiver unit. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Sunday that the Dolphins inquired about former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins.

Dolphins have been poking around on more receivers to fill out their rotation. Among the names they've inquired about, per source: Quez Watkins, who caught 98 for 1249 and 6 TDs for Eagles over past 4 years. I'm sure there are others too. Not sure who they'll add but more to come — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2024

The Dolphins have a league-low $3.417,709 in available salary cap space and will add to the receiving group after losing Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Claypool, and River Cracraft to free agency. Watkins, 25, started nine games and was targeted 21 times in 2023. He finished the year with 15 receptions and a touchdown.

Primarily a slot receiver, Watkins set a career-best with 647 receiving yards in 2021. The former sixth-round pick returned just one kick last season but has 14 career returns with the Eagles.

The Dolphins face a unique situation due to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle commanding more than 18 combined targets per game last season. Miami needs players who can take advantage of limited targets, and those capable of lifting a larger workload if one of Hill or Waddle is forced to miss an extended period.